Schools issue delays, cancellations as wintry mix expected to move into WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Schools are calling for cancellations and delays on Wednesday as a wintry mix is expected in the WBTV viewing area.
The WBTV First Alert Team says the Foothills will be looking at freezing rain or some sleet for much of the morning. For now, it looks like the Foothills can expect around .10 inches of freezing rain, and would cause light ice on trees and windshields.
Bridges and overpasses will be the road surfaces most likely impacted. The northern Foothills could get up to .25″ of freezing rain. If more sleet mixes in, those totals would be lower and there would be a light sleep accumulation.
The mountains will get a winter mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain accumulations would be .25″ or less with an inch or two of sleet or snow.
Charlotte and areas south and east will get a chilly rain this time around.
It will all move out late on Wednesday.
Here is a list of current school delays/closings for Wednesday:
- Caldwell County - no school for students (optional planning day for staff)
- Lincoln County - three-hour delay for students, a two-hour delay staff
- Iredell-Statesville Schools, two-hour delay for students and staff
