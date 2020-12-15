SCDHEC’s vaccine distribution enrollment process requires major checklist for safety

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - The vaccinations come as more than 1,400 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus. Another 2,300 new cases were also reported in the Palmetto state.
Right now, the plan is to vaccinate health care workers before the general public. Here is what it takes to get the vaccine distributed around the state.
There are about 700 distributors in South Carolina somewhere within the enrollment process. 200 distributors have already been accepted, but the process to get to that point requires a lot of hoops to jump through.
Right now, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is relying on hospitals and similar providers to vaccinate healthcare workers. When the Moderna vaccine gets approved, DHEC plans to put those in nursing homes. The agency partnered with Walgreens and CVS to give out those vaccines.
However, the agency is enrolling hundreds of distributors now for when thousands of vaccines become available. Distributors go through several steps to get activated.
In the first step, DHEC has to approve a distributor’s ability to meet certain requirements. Some of these include not turning patients away for not being able to pay, agreeing to not sell or look for money for the vaccines and following federal and state guidelines.
The rest include:
- Administer COVID-19 vaccine in accordance with ACIP recommendations
- Report dose administration within 24 hours
- Provide Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) fact sheet or vaccine information statement (VIS), prior to vaccination
- Comply with vaccine management requirements
- Keep all records related to COVID-19 for a minimum of 3 years
- Report unused, spoiled, expired, or wasted vaccines and adjuvants
- Comply with federal instruction regarding disposal of unused COVID-19 vaccine and adjuvant
- Report adverse events to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS)
- Provide a completed COVID-19 vaccination record card to every recipient
DHEC says this part is a legally binding contract between the distributor and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC). All of the requirements must be met or the distributor cannot participate.
Then, DHEC requests important information like where the vaccine will be stored and how many the distributor can carry. DHEC’s minimum requirement is 975. Distributors also have to estimate how many locations they will work at.
The second criteria includes:
- Address and contact information
- Days and hours of operations
- Vaccination provider type
- Settings where vaccine will be administered
- Number of patients/clients served
- Types of populations served
- Vaccine coordinator contact information
- Influenza vaccination capacity during the peak week of the prior (2019-2020 influenza season)
- Current South Carolina Immunization Information System (IIS) [known as SIMON] reporting status
- List of healthcare providers and license numbers at the location that have prescribing authority
In addition to those requirements, distributors have to have a vaccine coordinator. This is DHEC’s person to contact for vaccine shipments, keeping storage unit’s at the right temperature and managing vaccine inventory.
Distributors will only get approved if DHEC’s all requirements are met. Not every distributor that enrolls will be accepted.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.