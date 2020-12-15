Search underway after Goodwill robbed, shots fired at police in Salisbury

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - A local college is on lockdown and residents have been advised to shelter in place as police in Salisbury are looking for a man who fired shots at officers after an apparent armed robbery.
At 6:06 p.m. Tuesday, Salisbury Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Goodwill Store at West Jake Alexander Boulevard, where a suspect went into the store office and robbed the location of an undisclosed sum of money.
Officials say while officers were searching for the suspect in the area of Maple Avenue and Wilson Road, they encountered a possible suspect.
During a foot chase, officials say shots were fired at officers. Preliminary reports state officers did not fire their weapons.
According to the City of Salisbury Communications, the suspect attempted to forcibly take a vehicle in the immediate area of Salisbury High School. The attempt was unsuccessful and the suspect fled.
Salisbury Police are actively searching for the suspect with assistance from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and the State Highway Patrol’s Air Unit. Officers were assisted by Salisbury Fire Department and Rowan Emergency Management managing the incident.
Police say the suspect is a black man of small stature, possibly 5′6″ and very thin. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a black sweatshirt, a toboggan, and had medium length dreadlocks. He was last seen near West Innes and Old West Innes Streets.
Residents in the area are encouraged to shelter in place. Livingstone College also is on lockdown.
Police have been searching an area near Salisbury High and Eaman Park Pool off Lincolnton Road. A helicopter from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol has been assisting in the search.
Anyone spotting the man is asked to call 911 immediately.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.