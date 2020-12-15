Rookie LaMelo Ball scores his first NBA points, but ultimately the Charlotte Hornets lost to Toronto

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After not scoring in his NBA debut this past Saturday, rookie LaMelo Ball had 12 points tonight, but the the Charlotte Hornets ultimately fell to the Toronto Raptors 112-109.
Ball made his first points on a 3 pointer in the first quarter.
In his debut Saturday night, he played a major role in the game with rebounds as he had 10. Tonight, he only had 3 boards and 2 assists. He was certainly glad to finally get in the scoring column as he continues to adjust to the NBA game.
“I think I got more in the flow tonight so I guess it was a little slower today,” said Ball.
Charlotte’s other new edition to the team, Gordon Hayward, had another solid night scoring as he finished with 14.
Charlotte would jump out to a early 14 point lead behind some red hot shooting from an unlikely source.
Second year forward Jalen McDaniels had 15 points as he was 5 of 7 from the field and a perfect 3 for 3 behind the three point line.
McDaniels certainly made a case tonight to get more playing time this season as he worked hard on his game in the offseason and changed his mindset as well.
“Just being confident looking at yourself like I belong here and I can play at this level,” said McDaniels. “That’s all it was for me just realizing these guys have been here a couple more years but that doesn’t mean I can’t step on the court with them and compete. The G League last year was me getting my reps, playing a whole lot and then coming up and seeing and experiencing how it is. I feel like it helped me get to where I am.”
Terry Rozier would match McDaniels with 15 points as well.
Charlotte would have a 3 point halftime lead and a 2 point lead heading into the 4th.
But Toronto went on a 19-3 run in the final period to take control of this game.
With the loss, the Hornets are 0-2 this preseason.
They have 2 more road preseason games in Orlando on Thursday and Saturday and even though this team is winless this preseason, head coach James Borrego has been pleasantly surprised thus far.
“In general this team has shown me a higher basketball-IQ than expected,” said coach. “A team that’s together and that wants to fight for each other. I feel like we’re in a good place right now, but we’ve got to get a lot better. I understand that, but tonight was a good step in that direction.”
