Rookie LaMelo Ball scores his first NBA points, but ultimately the Charlotte Hornets lost to Toronto

“Just being confident looking at yourself like I belong here and I can play at this level,” said McDaniels. “That’s all it was for me just realizing these guys have been here a couple more years but that doesn’t mean I can’t step on the court with them and compete. The G League last year was me getting my reps, playing a whole lot and then coming up and seeing and experiencing how it is. I feel like it helped me get to where I am.”