Police looking for armed robbery suspect from Lancaster Subway

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are looking for a person who robbed a Lancaster Subway at gunpoint Monday night.
Security camera got images of the suspect at the restaurant on the Bypass in Lancaster.
The robbery happened around 10 p.m.
Police said a person walked into the Subway showing a rifle. He then took off on foot with money, heading toward Canterbury Drive.
The robber appears to be a large build black male, wearing a white-hooded sweatshirt with the words “True Religion” across the back, dark blue jeans and black Nike sandals.
Anyone with information on this incident, the suspect or vehicle, should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.