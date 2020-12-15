North Carolina foothills preparing for ice

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - North Carolina Department of Transportation trucks spent Tuesday afternoon spreading brine on Interstate 40 and on the bridges and overpasses at several exits.
Officials say they are trying to stay ahead of the storm that was expected overnight. Sleet and freezing rain could begin early Wednesday morning.
As the brine trucks did their job, other trucks were loaded with plow blades and salt spreaders, just in case they are needed.
County Highway Engineer Josh Mashburn says it could be a bad storm, or maybe not.
“A couple of degrees change can change a lot of things fast,” he said.
Across the foothills other crews are prepping for the storm as well. In Lenoir, Blue Ridge Energy teams spent the morning loading supplies and sharpening chain saw blades.
They will respond if there’s enough ice to cause trees to come down on power lines and cut electricity to folks.
Officials are asking people to stay home if possible. They are hoping that rising temperatures and rain later in the day on Wednesday will eliminate any icing issues.
