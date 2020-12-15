No. 10 Tennessee clamps down on Appalachian State, 79-38

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Victor Bailey had 13 points and No. 10 Tennessee put its stifling defense on full display in a 79-38 victory over Appalachian State.
The Volunteers held Appalachian State scoreless for the first 6:22 while jumping out to a 13-0 lead. The margin was 36-8 before the Mountaineers scored the last five points of the first half.
Tennessee came into the game holding opponents to 26% shooting from the field. Appalachian State managed 28%.
John Fulkerson and Jaden Springer each had 12 points for unbeaten Tennessee, which started fast and didn’t slow down. Josiah-Jordan James scored 11.
Appalachian State was led by Michael Almonacy with nine points.
