No change in Plan B for Rowan-Salisbury Schools, but BOE could move quickly

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Rowan-Salisbury Schools will, for now, remain in Plan B learning that includes the option for two days of in-person learning along with remote learning.
The possibility of changing the schedule came up during the Monday meeting of the Rowan-Salisbury School Board of Education. Superintendent Dr. Lynn Moody suggested staying with Plan B, but did point out that if COVID-19 numbers increased to the point where a change might be needed, the Board of Education could call for an emergency meeting and make such a decision.
Neighboring systems in Kannapolis and Cabarrus County both recently held emergency meetings to change their school plans after the rise in cases and the changing of the designation from Orange to Red on the state’s county alert map for both Cabarrus and Rowan.
According to the system, as of Friday, December 11, RSS had 111 staff and 621 students in quarantine or isolation. Those numbers equal 4.3% of in-person staff and students. 22 staff and 20 students were positive for COVID-19.
