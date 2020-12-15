Nick Kelly named president of Charlotte FC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte FC made a big hire as they announced Nick Kelly as their first president.
“We are thrilled to welcome Nick to the team,” said Charlotte FC owner David Tepper in a press release provided by the team. “Nick has a track record of connecting brands with fans across all sports and will bring fresh ideas to Charlotte FC. In the past year, we have assembled a strong sporting staff, led by Zoran Krneta, and have continued to build our business staff. Nick’s hiring comes at the perfect time as we turn our attention to preparing for an exciting first season in 2022.”
Kelly spent the last six years with Anheuser-Busch. During his time with the company, he developed sports marketing campaigns for numerous leagues, teams, and players in MLS, NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, NASCAR, and the PGA to name a few.
“Nick hasn’t operated a soccer or sports team before-- this wasn’t the most important criteria because we have lots of people here that know how to do that,” said Tom Glick, president of Tepper Sports & Entertainment. “For us, he is the perfect leader to lead and drive and establish this new club for our fans, for our partners, and for the community.”
“I had the opportunity to engage and create marketing campaigns across more than 80 individual team properties,” said new Charlotte FC president Nick Kelly. “The experience I have to try and reach and and engage fans everywhere from LA to New York to Chicago to Nashville is all completely different experiences and strategies so I think that experience of managing the different kinds of brands in a diverse set of consumer targets will help me translate to what we are trying to do here.”
That experience will come in handy here as Charlotte FC will not only engage fans in this city, but will also try to reach out to cities in both North and South Carolina to develop a solid MLS base in the Carolinas.
Currently, the team has more than 10 thousand deposits for season tickets which equals close to 31 thousand seats. One of Kelly’s first orders of business will be seat selection which will start in January.
“People will start to feel more of a part of the team even more so because it will be real-- you know where you will be sitting,” said Kelly. “You can start to get excited.”
Kelly’s second order of business will be reaching out to the business community and establishing a relationship with them.
“We’re not the Panthers, we’re not the Hornets, we’re not the Knights,” said Kelly. “What we’re going to be is different and our goal is to tell our story across the business community.”
But Kelly knows his ultimate job is being visible constantly to help brand this new franchise which can be difficult in these times of the pandemic.
“I want to be at the academy games, I want to meet with all the communities that are doing their own activations when it relates to soccer because this isn’t the first time there’s been soccer activations in Charlotte,” said Kelly. “I want to be engrained in the soccer community across the state and most specifically in Charlotte and that’s a big job because there’s a lot going on here.”
Kelly will start his new position with the team on February 1st.
Charlotte FC will play their first game in 2022.
