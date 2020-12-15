Man gets up to 39 years in prison for raping 66-year-old woman at Wilmington apartment

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man has pleaded guilty to breaking into a 66-year-old woman’s apartment and raping her in 2018, according to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office.
Charles Lee Crews II, 38, entered guilty pleas in Superior Court on Monday to two counts of first-degree rape, and one count each of first-degree sexual offense, first-degree kidnapping, and first-degree burglary. He also pleaded guilty to multiple charges in connection with vehicle break-ins.
Crews was sentenced to 28-39 years in prison and will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life following his release from prison.
Prosecutors said Crews broke into the victim’s apartment at University Place Apartments off MacMillian Avenue on Nov. 2018 by cutting a screen on a window and climbing through. He then raped the victim at knifepoint.
Crews was eventually arrested the following year after DNA collected at the scene linked him to the crimes.
“Crimes of sexual violence most often stay with survivors for years and touch every part of their lives. We hope that this plea will allow the survivor in this case to heal and find some sense of security,” said Connie Jordan, assistant district attorney.
Copyright 2020 WECT. All rights reserved.