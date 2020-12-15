Gardner-Webb drops 65-60 decision on the road at East Tennessee State Tuesday night

This press release provided by Gardner-Webb Athletics
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – ETSU knocked down eight three-pointers in the second half after a cold start and Gardner-Webb dropped its third road game of the season, 65-60, at Freedom Hall.
D’Maurian Williams came off the bench to score a season-high 17 points, making 6-of-12 shots from the floor in 23 minutes despite foul trouble.
Gardner-Webb (0-3) saw its starting guard trio of Jaheam Cornwall, Jacob Falko and Lance Terry combine to shoot just 6-of-19 from the floor with seven turnovers – but Cornwall finished with nine points and seven rebounds, Falko battled for eight boards and Terry made all six of his free throws for nine points.
Anthony Selden added a season-high 11 points and supplied four rebounds, two more blocks and two steals.
Gardner-Webb led 30-28 at halftime behind a quick start from Selden, but shot just 35.5 percent in the second half (11-of-31) and made only 2-of-5 free throws over the final 20 minutes as ETSU found its range from deep and slowly built a lead.
The defending Southern Conference champions made just two shots from three-point range in the opening half, but rebounded well and knocked down 8-of-21 chances (38.1 percent) over the final 20 minutes – including several makes in key moments.
Kansas State transfer David Sloan scored 18 points to lead ETSU (2-3). Ledarrius Brewer added 14 points and Vonnie Patterson scored 10 points for the Buccaneers.
Gardner-Webb held a slight edge on the glass, 39-38, but couldn’t overcome 17 turnovers in a tight contest that was scheduled just one day in advance due to a late cancellation on ETSU’s schedule.
The Runnin’ Bulldogs will return home on Friday, December 18, hosting VMI at Noon in Paul Porter Arena.
