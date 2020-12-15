Funeral arrangements planned for Rowan County deputy killed in car crash

ROCKWELL, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County deputy who died in a crash in Charlotte will be laid to rest this week, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.
Kara Alsup, who was a detention officer with the Sheriff’s Office, will have her funeral service at 2 p.m. on Friday at Powles-Staton Funeral Home in Rockwell.
A visitation will be at 12:30 p.m.
Alsup, 25, who had been with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office since last January, was involved in a serious car crash on I-85 near the Brookshire Freeway on Dec. 9
According to the Highway Patrol. Alsup’s Toyota Corolla was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop.
Alsup pulled her car to the left shoulder, and moments later, was struck from behind by a pick-up truck going at least 55 miles an hour.
Alsup was rushed to the hospital, where she died on Saturday.
The driver of the pickup was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.
The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office placed a patrol car outside the detention center on Liberty Street, where a memorial will be placed to honor Alsup.
Alsup received a police escort back to Rockwell on Monday.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.