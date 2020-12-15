First doctor in N.C. vaccinated at Atrium ‘feeling great,’ Novant first shipment to arrive by Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Right now, COVID-19 vaccinations are happening across the state of North Carolina.
On Monday, Atrium Health in Charlotte was the first in the state to start vaccinating its team members.
Dr. Katie Passaretti with Atrium Health made history as the first person in the state to get the covid-19 vaccine.
One day later, she said she is “feeling great.”
“The only side effect I’ve had is pain at the injection, the muscle of my arm is sore at the injection site, but not in any way that’s limiting, so overall feeling great,” Dr. Passaretti said Tuesday.
Dr. Passaretti was one of two dozen Atrium Health front line workers vaccinated on the first day.
“Vaccination has the potential to be a turning point for us in a very dark year, so amazing to be honored to be the first person and to show people that I am willing to get the vaccine and set an example,” Dr. Passaretti said.
As they continue vaccinations with the 2,925 doses delivered Monday, they await more shipments.
“We got the first 3,000 or so yesterday which is great to get us started but the anticipation is that more will still come,” Dr. Passaretti said.
According to the North Carolina Department of Health: “The other Atrium sites should have their shipments from Pfizer and the Federal Government no later than Thursday.”
Also on Thursday, Novant Health will get its first shipments.
“We have plans to immunize a diverse group of individuals including frontline team members and those at highest risk of being exposed to covid on day one,” Disease Specialist Dr. David Priest said.
Three Novant facilities across the state will get the vaccine on Thursday.
The state is allocating 2,925 doses to Presbyterian Medical Center in Charlotte.
“We’re gonna gain some knowledge about the operations side of this and I hope I have the problem where I have too many people wanting vaccine and I have to wait for more allotment, that’s what the hope is,” Dr. Priest said.
