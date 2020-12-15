First Alert for winter weather on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Temperatures tonight will fall as precipitation moves in.
That will set us up for a wet to wintry Wednesday, depending on where you live.
The precipitation will move in after midnight.
The heaviest will fall during the morning hours and showers will be left around for the afternoon.
Charlotte and areas south and east will get a chilly rain this time around.
The Foothills will pick up about .10″ with up to .25″ for the northern Foothills.
There is the possibility that a little sleet could mix in. That would be good news for us! It would look like there is more accumulation, but it wouldn’t be nearly as slippery.
The mountains will get a wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Freezing rain accumulations would be .25″ or less with an inch or two of sleet or snow.
It will all move out late on Wednesday and give way to a better end to the week.
It will be dry with highs around 50° into the weekend. The next chance for a shower is a small one and it will arrive on Sunday.
Highs will climb as we head into Christmas week. We will return to the mid to upper 50s.
Be safe tomorrow morning!
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
