FIRST ALERT: Icy, wet roads to impact Wednesday morning commute

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Despite an abundance of sunshine today, there’s a noticeable chill in the air.
In fact, high temperatures will only reach the upper 40s this afternoon.
Expect an increase in cloud cover through the remainder of the day as our next big weather maker converges on the Carolinas.
Mostly cloudy skies will keep temperatures slightly above freezing south of I-85 Wednesday morning.
But with temperatures sliding slightly below the freezing mark in upper Piedmont, northern Foothills and Mountains before daybreak tomorrow, frozen precipitation may cause some issues, especially on the roadways (i.e. bridges and overpasses).
The latest models suggest that widely scattered pockets of rain will inch north through South Carolina shortly after midnight.
Those scattered showers will become more numerous as they northeast track into North Carolina.
Those same showers will give way to freezing rain as the systems close in on areas mainly north of I-85 - this trend will continue through midday.
As warmer air fills in near the surface, expect a total transition from a wintry mix to all-out rain across the Piedmont and Foothills during the afternoon hours. In the Mountains, freezing rain will still be possible along with the development of a few flurries through the afternoon and evening hours.
The storm system will gradually move north into Virginia after sunset lowering our chances for rain and freezing rain.
Wednesday’s highs will only reach the upper 30s, but temperatures will gradually rebound starting Thursday and into the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.