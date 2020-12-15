ER nurse is first at Fort Bragg to receive COVID-19 vaccine

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WBTV) - Tuesday was a milestone day at Fort Bragg Military Base in the fight against COVID.
Officials say that at 1 p.m., Fort Bragg, Specialist Adam Millett, 82nd Airborne Division, administered the first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Roni Paul, an ER nurse at the Fort Bragg, N.C. Womack Army Medical Center.
Fort Bragg officials say Paul is a former Army medic who commissioned with the Green to Gold program before embarking on his civilian career in medicine. He has worked on Fort Bragg since 1994.
The second recipient of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was Karen D. Rose, the clinical nurse officer in charge of the intensive care unit at Womack Army Medical Center.
Rose, originally from Germany, has lived in Fayetteville since 1994 and has worked at Womack since 2007.
