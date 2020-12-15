Cold sunshine today, First Alert Wednesday for ice and rain

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today, but it will be cold, as afternoon readings struggle to get much out of the 40s.
With high pressure nosing in from the North, we’re going to remain dry and cold this evening as clouds lower and thicken. Daybreak readings will range from the middle 30s south/east of Charlotte to 33° in Charlotte.
North and west of town, we’ll likely start from near 30° around the I-40 corridor with 20s common in the mountains.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday. It’s going to be a cold and wet day. But it will start with a period of sleet and freezing rain in areas north/west of I-85 with a very quick-turnover to plain rain as we move toward the mountains by late morning. For now, accumulations seem to be light – but even a little ice goes a long way!
From Charlotte, and points to the south and east, we are mainly looking at just a chilly rain. There may be a little icing in north Meck and the northern suburbs, but again, this looks to be very light. Most of the foothills will pick up a tenth of an inch or less.
There could be up to .25″ for the northern foothills and part of the mountains. The greatest impacts will likely be on bridges and overpasses – again, particularly in neighborhoods north/west of Charlotte – and so if you plan to be driving early Wednesday morning expect some icy patches.
There could be a light accumulation on trees and non-road surfaces too. The freezing rain threat shouldn’t last past the morning hours when temperatures get safely back above freezing. It will be cold all day though with highs only reach the mid to upper 30s.
Sunshine is forecast to gradually return on Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, but both days will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.
Saturday looks to start off the weekend dry with highs holding near 50° before a few showers pop up on Sunday with highs rebounding to the middle 50s.
Hope you have a terrific Tuesday!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
