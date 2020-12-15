City of Columbia extends face mask ordinance into February

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia City Council members voted to extend the city’s mask ordinance into mid-February.
It happened during the council’s meeting on Tuesday.
Members voted unanimously to extend the current emergency ordinance that requires face masks be worn in certain situations through Feb. 13, 2021.
People can be fined $100 if they violate the ordinance.
Read it in full below (NOTE: This is the city’s previous ordinance that was just extended):
