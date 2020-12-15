CATS Blue Line shorthanded, shifting schedule after 12 staffers attend non-work-related event, raising COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System’s LYNX Blue Line will operate on a Sunday service schedule from Wednesday, Dec. 16, through Dec. 31 due to a shortage in staff.
On Dec. 12, 12 CATS employees attended a private, non-work-related event, and one of the employees has since tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials say CATS is following all health-safety protocols and is requiring all 12 employees to quarantine for 14 days. These employees are not customer-facing but are critical to the safe operation of the rail system, according to CATS.
“Since the start of the pandemic, CATS has provided safe and uninterrupted transit service. This is due to the hard work and sacrifices of our staff,” commented CATS CEO John Lewis. “I’m incredibly disappointed in the judgement of these employees. Their actions will temporarily impact the levels of service we can provide to our community. I ask all CATS employees, riders, and community members to please take this virus seriously.”
CATS says it is continuing its cleaning protocols on vehicles and at facilities. These protocols include the use of hospital-grade disinfectant on all hard surfaces, as well as in-service vehicle cleanings.
Face masks are required while riding transit and are available for free at the Customer Service Kiosk at the Charlotte Transportation Center.
For additional information on CATS’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic, visit ridetransit.org or call Customer Service at 704-336-RIDE (7433).
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.