WBTV Family Recipes: Molly makes her mom’s asparagus roll-ups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Family Recipes is back! We start this round off with someone we all know and love, Molly Grantham! She joined us in the kitchen to whip up a delicious appetizer, asparagus roll-ups. Molly tells us this was her mom’s specialty. She says her mom ran a catering business out of their home while she was growing up. Molly swears every event whether a 12-person intimate dinner or a 400-person wedding had these appetizers.
Molly’s mom passed away three years ago. She tells us at the funeral they handed out laminated recipe cards for these appetizers because everyone associated them with her.
We’re adding the recipe below for you to try out at home. Molly says her mom had a left-brain artist’s mind so the recipe isn’t specific with exact amounts. “In case you think what’s below seems vague. She’d just figure it out as she’d go. The beauty of my momma”, Molly says.
Asparagus Roll-Ups:
INGREDIENTS
- one loaf of Pepperidge Farms extra thin white bread
- sticks of unsalted butter
- one pound of asparagus.
- one pound of whipped cream cheese
- some spices to put in cream cheese. garlic, onion powder, herbs, a generic all-spice... whatever you like.
- some grated parmesan cheese
- sesame seeds
TO DO:
- Break/cut off tough ends of asparagus
- Put asparagus in boiling water for 30-seconds. Maybe a minute. But you’re not cooking it fully.
- Immediately transfer into a drainer and cold water. “Shock them.” Then let them sit.
- Cut off all crusts, all four sides, of the bread
- Mix your spice into your whipped cheese. “You have enough when it tastes good.”
- Layout all the pieces of bread.
- With a spatula, spread one side of each piece of the bread.
- Take one piece of asparagus and put it on the whipped cream cheese at bottom of the piece of bread, and roll it up. Pepperidge Bread thin white bread won’t break and will roll well. If the asparagus piece is significantly longer than the bread, you can cut the spear of asparagus in half and use the other half for the next piece of bread.
- When done, line them all up on your cutting board or tray.
- Now melt the butter in the microwave in a bowl.
- In a separate bowl or even a cookie sheet, mix the parm cheese and sesame seeds.
- Quickly dip each roll in the melted butter then roll it into the cheese/seeds mixture.
- After you dip one and it’s covered, put it on waxed paper on a cookie sheet.
- Freeze for 6-hours.
- After 6-hours you can put them in Ziploc bags and return to freezer for easier storage.
- When ready to eat, preheat oven to 425. Place frozen rolls on the pan in oven (or you can even use a toaster oven) for 12-min until brown. Cut each roll in half for bite-size, or leave it in full to put two or three on a plate for a sit-down formal appetizer.
- Enjoy!
- **NOTE: Mom used to triple or 4x the recipe and make a ton at one time. The prep work here is the tough part. They can freeze for a long time, so we’d have many Ziploc bags in our freezer all the time... that way once you wanted them, you could grab a bag and pop them out of the freezer. Put them in the oven and have them almost instantly.
You know we had to taste this dish at the end of the show! Cheryl really liked them. Dedrick was on his 3rd one right before the show ended, so you know he was a fan!
