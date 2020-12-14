WBTV Family Recipes: Molly makes her mom’s asparagus roll-ups

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV Family Recipes is back! We start this round off with someone we all know and love, Molly Grantham! She joined us in the kitchen to whip up a delicious appetizer, asparagus roll-ups. Molly tells us this was her mom’s specialty. She says her mom ran a catering business out of their home while she was growing up. Molly swears every event whether a 12-person intimate dinner or a 400-person wedding had these appetizers.