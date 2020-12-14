WBTV announces second “Collect to Connect” event to help families bridge digital divide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Following the success of December’s first “Collect to Connect” donation drive, WBTV and E2D’s campaign to help families in need of technology will hold another event in the new year.
The next donation drive will be Tuesday, January 12, 2021, from 12-6 p.m. at the NC Music Factory located at 920 Hamilton Street in Charlotte, N.C.
WBTV News is partnering with E2D, Eliminate the Digital Divide, and the CMS Foundation to help tackle the digital divide through our program called WBTV Collect to Connect.
- WBTV will be collecting used computers that will be refurbished and donations to fund WIFI for families in need.
- E2D will collect the used technology, refurbish, and make it available for families in need.
- If you do not have the technology to donate, you can make a monetary donation to the CMS Foundation which helps fund Wi-Fi for families in need.
WBTV and E2D will host two technology collection drives for the public to donate old computers.
Directions to the Avid Lab at the NC Music Factory can be found below or by clicking here. When you turn onto North Carolina Music Factory Blvd, follow around the curve of the road. You’ll be able to pull up to our tent right outside AvidXchange.
Christy Cowan with Eliminate the Digital Divide joined QC@3 to talk more about how important this program is.
Since 2013 they have delivered over 13,000 laptops to families at CMS. Cowan says during the pandemic everything is being magnified, so the need is huge right now.
E2D will collect the used technology, refurbish, and make it available for families in need. One collection drive will take place in November, another technology drive will take place the first week in January.
If you are not able to donate laptops or tablets, you can make a monetary donation to E2D or the CMS Foundation which helps fund Wi-Fi for families in need.
