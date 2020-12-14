Stanly County woman reported missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 35-year-old woman is missing in Stanly County and there is concern for her safety and wellbeing.
The Stanly County Sheriff’s Office reported Kimberly Erin Almond missing Saturday. Deputies posted about Almond on Facebook.
Almond is described as being around 5′3″ with brown hair and hazel eyes. She lives in Albemarle but is known to frequent the counties of Cabarrus and Rowan.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Stanly County Sheriff’s Office at (704) 986-3714.
