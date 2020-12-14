S.C. healthcare workers get first wave of vaccines, officials give more vaccine info

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - History in South Carolina and across the country was made on Monday.
Throughout the day, healthcare workers across the United States got the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The first COVID-19 vaccines have arrived in South Carolina as well.
Over the next three days, the state’s health agency expects to get 43,000 vaccines.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) says the first wave of vaccines coming out this week will go to 56 sites throughout the state.
DHEC did not go into detail about which sites. However, state epidemiologist Linda Bell says some of these sites are hospitals that can vaccinate their own staff.
The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston is one of those places. MUSC says it is set to get just under 5, 000 doses.
A spokesperson said the hospital was still waiting on its shipment.
The two MUSC hospitals in our area—Lancaster and Chester—should receive vaccinations tomorrow, according to a spokesperson. Getting a vaccine is not required by MUSC.
WBTV also reached out to Piedmont Medical Center in Rock Hill. A spokesperson there says they were not ready to talk vaccination plans yet.
As for those in Phase 1A, but not in hospitals or at enrolled providers, getting the vaccine is a bit harder. These are home nurses or coroners who do not work in hospitals. DHEC says it will contact them, but did not say how or when.
The agency says it will release more information in the coming weeks about how they will get a vaccine.
Getting the first dose of the vaccine from Pfizer is only 52 percent effective. Pfizer says someone has to get the second dose for the vaccine to be 95 percent effective.
That is why DHEC is stressing getting both doses. The agency is also stressing that healthcare workers, who have been vaccinated, can still spread the virus.
Even after the second dose, experts say everyone should still wear a masks and social distance until most of the country is vaccinated. The agency says getting a vaccine is also not a pass to go see your loved ones, especially without that second dose.
Dr. David Agus says getting two vaccine doses is common and necessary.
”It primes the immune system to make a much more potent response,” said Agus. “After one dose you have some immune response but it’s not enough to give you long-lasting immunity.”
To track those who were vaccinated, DHEC will use the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS). This is a system helping the Centers of Disease Control (CDC) track when you got the vaccine. Once someone gets a vaccine, the administrator will have a paper card that shows when someone need to get a second dose.
