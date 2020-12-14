Rowan County deputy who died in car crash is escorted to Rockwell

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Kara Alsup, the 25-year-old Rowan County Sheriff’s Office deputy who died in a crash n Charlotte last week received a police escort back to Rockwell on Monday.
Alsup was brought back to the Powles-Staton Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Before going to Rockwell, the procession went through downtown Salisbury and in front of the Rowan Sheriff’s Office.
“I think that the officers and the personnel from the courthouse, clerk of court, judges, showed respect and honor for her career as a detention officer and I think everyone has been touched by the accident…a life cut too short,” said Major John Sifford.
Alsup died in a crash on I-85 near the Brookshire Freeway on Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol. Alsup’s Toyota Corolla was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup pulled her car to the left shoulder, and moments later, was struck from behind by a pick up truck going at least 55 miles an hour. Alsup was rushed to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.
Alsup worked in the Rowan County Detention Center. She was hired for the job in January.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.