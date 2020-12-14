Rowan County deputy who died in car crash is escorted to Rockwell

Alsup died in a crash on I-85 near the Brookshire Freeway on Wednesday morning. According to the Highway Patrol. Alsup’s Toyota Corolla was sideswiped by a dump truck that did not stop. Alsup pulled her car to the left shoulder, and moments later, was struck from behind by a pick up truck going at least 55 miles an hour. Alsup was rushed to the hospital. The driver of the pickup was charged with reckless driving and failure to reduce speed.