Person shot after gun discharges inside Lancaster Walmart

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A person was shot after a gun was discharged inside a Lancaster Walmart Saturday evening.
Police responded to a report of gunshots fired at the Walmart at around 8:45 p.m.
Once officers arrived, they found out that a Black male wearing a dark jacket and beanie cap appeared to have negligently fired a round through the pocket of his coat, striking the floor.
A bullet struck a person inside the store. The bystander was not seriously injured and did not seek medical treatment, according to police.
Police say the shooter and two other males left the store and drove away in an older white Ford Mustang.
Anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should contact the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.
