Third Burke Co. school in a week moving to Plan C following ‘numerous’ COVID-19 cases

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Following what Burke County Public Schools describes as “numerous” cases of COVID-19 at North Liberty School, all students and staff will begin remote learning through Dec. 21 at least.
This is the third school to move to Plan C in one week, the first to being Icard and Hildebran elementary schools.
The school system stated that the number of positive cases is leading to a shortage in staff, and several classrooms need to be quarantined.
North Liberty School classroom teachers are communicating with students and families and providing specific information to let them know what to expect while the school operates under Plan C.
North Liberty School Principal Lisa Summey notified parents Monday via the SchoolMessenger alert system of the positive cases. Parents were able to check out students early today if they wanted to, but the buses did run normal afternoon routes.
Parents who have questions about their child’s health can contact their physician or the Burke County Health Department Public Information Line at 828-764-9168.
The Child Nutrition Department will continue to provide meals for students and asks that North Liberty families who wish to receive meals during remote learning contact the Child Nutrition Department at 828-439-4318.
