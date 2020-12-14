N.C. task force submits 100+ recommendations including decriminalizing marijuana, mandating body cameras

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - A North Carolina task force focused on racial equality and criminal justice reform has recommended more than 100 actions the state can take to achieve fair outcomes and increase accountability of law enforcement and criminal justice systems.
Attorney General Josh Stein and Associate Justice Anita Earls, co-chairs of the North Carolina Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice, delivered the recommendations report to Governor Roy Cooper.
The task force’s racial equity recommendations fall into two primary categories: law enforcement and the courts. Law enforcement recommendations include solutions to reimagine public safety, improve policing practices, enhance accountability, and strengthen recruitment, training, and the law enforcement profession.
Court recommendations include solutions to eliminate racial disparities in the courts and promote racial equity post-conviction.
“For far too long, Black people and white people have not been treated equally in the United States, and this failure has caused real harm,” said Attorney General Josh Stein. “I’m grateful to every person who has worked on this Task Force, as well as people across the state who have volunteered their time and shared their experiences with us. Our report identifies opportunities for real change to make the criminal justice system fairer for every North Carolinian. I look forward to continuing this necessary work.”
Many of the 123 recommendations listed would require legislative and state policy change, others would require task force collaboration.
Among the recommendations, the task force is advocating for marijuana decriminalization actions such as decriminalizing possession up to 1.5 ounces, deprioritize marijuana-related arrests and prosecution and create a task force to study to advantages, disadvantages and options for legalization of possession, cultivation and/or sale of marijuana.
Among other reform investigations, the task force is recommending the state to deemphasize felony drug possession arrests for trace quantities under .25 grams.
The task force also recommends that the governor seek to mandate use of body worn/dashboard cameras and increase the transparency of footage to enhance law enforcement accountability.
There’s also a recommendation for law enforcement to “respond more appropriately” to situations concerning mental illness, autism, intellectual disabilities, substance abuse, homelessness, and other non-emergency situations.
The task force also has recommendations centered around supporting restorative justice initiatives and victim equity. Among these recommendations is screening incarcerated individuals for victimization and providing appropriate services.
There are also several recommendations for the state to require racial equity and implicit bias training for several law enforcement and criminal justice occupations.
A few recommendations would require legislative changes including the recommendations to eliminate future use of habitual felony status for individuals under the age of 21 or convicted of non-violent drug offenses and review all future sentences after 20 years or before.
“Today’s report is a next step towards the actions that North Carolina must take to end racial disparities in the criminal justice system, not the final word,” said Associate Justice Anita Earls. “The implementation chart listing all the recommendations will help direct our work ahead and monitor our progress. I am grateful for the hundreds of people from diverse perspectives who gave us their best thinking on what needs to change; to be successful, we will need their continued involvement going forward.”
Gov. Cooper established the Task Force in June 2020, after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks and many others at the hands of law enforcement officers.
Their deaths led to widespread public protests and conversations about the systemic racism and resulting harm that Black people and other communities of color experience.
The Task Force is comprised of a diverse group of North Carolinians, including advocates for criminal justice reform, victims’ rights, and disability rights, people with first-hand experience in the justice system, law enforcement officers, police chiefs, sheriffs, prosecutors, public defenders, judges, and elected officials.
Task Force members heard from academics, experts, the general public, and local community leaders as they formed their recommendations.
These recommendations are only the Task Force’s first step. Over the next two years, the Task Force will work with policymakers and partners to implement these solutions.
Gov. Cooper released a statement on the task force’s policy recommendation report
“A criminal justice system that allows different outcomes for people of color needs change and these recommendations begin to help chart a more equitable course. I’m grateful for the hard work of task force members who represented all facets of the system and I’m eager to review the report and begin working on first steps,” Cooper said.
The North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association also responded to the report.
“The sheriffs of North Carolina and the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association look forward to working with all interested parties and particularly with the 2021-2022 North Carolina General Assembly on meaningful and reasonable legislative changes regarding the law enforcement profession which will be beneficial to the citizens of our state and to the dedicated men and women who serve our citizens as law enforcement officers,” the association wrote in a press release.
More information on the Task Force’s work is available at https://ncdoj.gov/trec/.
