National Eggnog Month: Is this your holiday drink of choice?

It’s a big debate around the holiday. Eggnog, do you love it or hate it?

National Eggnog Month: Yes or Nah
By Callie Presley | December 14, 2020 at 12:42 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 12:42 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning, Mary and Jonathan attempted to make this holiday drink. Jonathan had never had a taste, but today he turned into a huge fan. (It’s probably because Producer Heidi put a good amount of alcohol in the recipe 🤣) Try this out and let us know what you think!

*Oh and don’t worry about the raw eggs. J-Stace the Science Ace explains how you can help reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.

INGREDIENTS

  • 4 large eggs - the freshest you can find
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar - (or superfine sugar)
  • 1/2 tsp dried nutmeg
  • 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 3 oz cognac - (about 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp)
  • 3 oz bourbon - (about 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp)
  • 1 1/2 cups whole milk
  • 1 cup heavy cream

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Add whole eggs to blender and blend on MED speed (or LOW if you only have a HIGH and LOW setting option) for 30 seconds
  • Add sugar and blend for another 20 seconds
  • Add nutmeg, cinnamon, cognac, bourbon, milk, and heavy cream and blend until combined, about 10-15 seconds
  • Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for a day or so to allow flavors to combine and mellow.

TO SERVE:

  • The eggnog may have settled in the refrigerator, so either give it a good shake or two or pour into a mixing bowl and give it a whisk to get everything combined.
  • Serve with some additional grated nutmeg on top and an optional cinnamon stick.

Recipe from The Chunky Chef

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.