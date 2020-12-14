National Eggnog Month: Is this your holiday drink of choice?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This morning, Mary and Jonathan attempted to make this holiday drink. Jonathan had never had a taste, but today he turned into a huge fan. (It’s probably because Producer Heidi put a good amount of alcohol in the recipe 🤣) Try this out and let us know what you think!
*Oh and don’t worry about the raw eggs. J-Stace the Science Ace explains how you can help reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 large eggs - the freshest you can find
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar - (or superfine sugar)
- 1/2 tsp dried nutmeg
- 1/4 tsp ground cinnamon
- 3 oz cognac - (about 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp)
- 3 oz bourbon - (about 1/3 cup + 1 Tbsp)
- 1 1/2 cups whole milk
- 1 cup heavy cream
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add whole eggs to blender and blend on MED speed (or LOW if you only have a HIGH and LOW setting option) for 30 seconds
- Add sugar and blend for another 20 seconds
- Add nutmeg, cinnamon, cognac, bourbon, milk, and heavy cream and blend until combined, about 10-15 seconds
- Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for a day or so to allow flavors to combine and mellow.
TO SERVE:
- The eggnog may have settled in the refrigerator, so either give it a good shake or two or pour into a mixing bowl and give it a whisk to get everything combined.
- Serve with some additional grated nutmeg on top and an optional cinnamon stick.
