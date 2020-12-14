McMaster’s spokesman responds to Facebook post of governor not wearing mask at church

TAYLORS, S.C. (WYFF) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster posted a picture on social media Sunday after a visit to an Upstate church that has received a lot of reaction on Facebook and Twitter.
The post shows a picture of the governor presenting the Order of the Palmetto to former Sen. Mike Fair at Faith Baptist Church in Taylors.
Neither of the men is seen wearing masks.
The Facebook post has received nearly 2,000 comments, 1,800 reactions and 330 shares.
Comments on the post range from those asking why the governor is not wearing a mask to others supporting the governor’s decision to not have a mask on in the picture.
“The governor always wears a face covering when he’s in close contact with others for an extended period of time and regularly takes it off to speak or take photos,” governor’s spokesman Brian Symmes said.
The Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 2,364 new cases and 11 new deaths Monday, hours after McMaster confirmed the delivery of the state’s first doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.