Local comic store auctions classic Pokémon trading cards worth thousands

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Chances are if you were born in the late 90s-early 2000s, you’ve heard of the phenomenon that was the Pokémon collection cards.
Years later, those cards have accumulated a value upwards of about hundreds of thousands of dollars. One beloved comic book store in Charlotte, Heroes Aren’t Hard to Find, located off Pecan Avenue, has several up for bidding.
“I save a lot of stuff,” said Shelton Drum, owner of ‘Heroes’. “My DNA is just tuned that way...It’s just one of the things I kept.”
The cards and booster box collections are now 30-32 years-old. Born out of the popular Japanese franchise Pokémon, the trading cards burst onto the American pop culture scene in the late 90s.
“It’s an easy game to play, they’ve seen the cartoons,” said Drum. “We had tournaments on Saturdays and we’d have 60-70 kids in there sometimes on Saturday all afternoon. Mostly, they were about 100-200 dollars a box...back then.”
Now, they’re worth thousands. And Drum is auctioning about seven boxes he’s kept on hand over the years on Comic Connect.
He isn’t the only one. One seller is selling a box collection worth $335,000.
Interest in the “pocket monsters” have peaked again as many collectors and fans have begun renewing their interest in trading and playing while being home during the pandemic.
It’s also why Drum says he finally took a renewed interest in the cards as well, his collection having long been packed away in storage.
“We’ve been trying to mine the warehouse for things we can put online and generate sells because we didn’t have our Heroes Convention this year,” said Drum. “That’s a big thing for us...For 2 months, we didn’t have customers in the store. We had to do it all on the phone, online and a lot of shopping.”
Drum says, like many owners, they’ve had to come up with innovative ways to continue to make sells. Now, Drum has his own collection.
Drum’s collection on ComicConnect’s event auction features the following sealed English booster boxes: Fossil Set (1999), Gym Challenge (2000), Gym Heroes (2000), Neo Genesis (2000), Team Rocket (2000), and Unlimited Base (1999).
Still, Drum says he doesn’t plan to get rid of them all; he’s keeping a few for his own collection. You’ll have to miss out on those.
However, if you’re interested in making a bid for the ones up for grab, you can do so on Comic Connect’s website here. The auction closes at 8 p.m. EST.
