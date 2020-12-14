’A job well done’: Retired Mint Hill police K-9 passes away

MINT HILL, N.C. (WBTV) - Mint Hill police Monday said goodbye to a former K-9 officer who served the department and community for years.
The department announced the sad news about Blitz on Facebook, stating he “crossed over the rainbow bridge after retiring in May of 2018.”
On an evening in 2014, officers say Blitz led his partner to two missing 5-year-old girls.
Police say that during his career, Blitz assisted with nearly 200 narcotic sniffs and over 75 seizures of heroin, psychedelic mushrooms, cocaine and methamphetamine. He also performed positive alerts related to narcotics that led to the seizure of nearly 25 gun-related charges for either carrying concealed weapons or unlawful possession such as firearm by felon.
“These are just a sample of his achievements and we will miss him greatly,” the post read, concluding “We salute his life and commitment to service while he served the department and community well. A job well done to K-9 “Blitz”.”
