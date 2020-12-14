Google outage impacts schools in WBTV viewing area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Several school districts in the WBTV viewing area experienced issues with a Google outage, which was reported Monday morning.
Google has since said the issue was “all clear.”
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said the Google suite was down, causing spotty outages for some CMS students using Chromebooks and Canvas coursework.
The Lancaster School District sent out a text alert Monday that Google is not working district-wide. “We are aware of the use and trying to determine the problem,” the district texted.
Rock Hill Schools tweeted a worldwide outage with all Google services is impacting schools in the district. “This is out of our control,” the district tweeted.
YouTube and Google reported Monday that they were experiencing difficulties.
The Google status dashboard noted issues across the board. The outages include the Gmail and Google Drive platforms that many rely on for work and school.
Just after 8 a.m., Google tweeted that the issue was cleared.
