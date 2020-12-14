After this morning’s rain, the next round will come midweek – bringing a potential wintry mix

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For several reasons, today is a First Alert Day.
First, widespread rain will impact the morning commute for everyone, with a short changeover to snow in the higher elevations of the mountains late in the morning.
The rain will clear most of the air by lunchtime and clearing skies are forecast for the afternoon. High temperatures will be around 60° for the Piedmont, but temperatures will fall back to near 50° by sunset as a gusty NW breeze picks up. Rainfall will generally be around one inch.
Clear skies and colder tonight with lows fall back to near 30°. Snow flurries in the mountains will back off quickly this evening, but a few icy patches on high-elevation roads may develop.
Sunshine returns for Tuesday, but it will be cold, as afternoon readings struggle to get much out of the 40s.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday, with widespread rain in the piedmont (S/E of I-85), a wintry mix of rain, freezing rain, and sleet for neighborhoods N/W of I-85, into all of the foothills, and a wintry mix to snow in the mountains. Wednesday high temperatures will range from around 40 degrees for the piedmont, with lower 30s for the mountains.
Sunshine is forecast to gradually return on Thursday and Friday will be mostly sunny, but both days will be chilly, with highs in the upper 40s to around 50°.
Saturday looks to start off the weekend dry with highs holding near 50° before a few showers pop up on Sunday with highs rebounding to the middle 50s.
Stay safe and warm this week!
- Meteorologist Al Conklin
