First Alert: Second round of wet, wintry weather hits Carolinas Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A brief dry period kicks off this afternoon and will continue through Tuesday evening before a more vigorous weather maker moves through the WBTV viewing area in the middle of the week.
Sunshine will emerge over the next few hours as clouds and rain associated with this morning’s round of wet weather moves northeast of the Carolinas. While brighter conditions are in store, northwesterly breezes will drive cooler air into the region causing our temperatures to continuous fall through the remainder of the day.
We actually hit today’s high, at 62 degrees, earlier this morning – subsequently afternoon feature temperatures falling through the 50s.
Clearing skies and lighter winds backed by the arrival of high pressure will send overnight lows into the lower 30s in the Piedmont and into the 20s across the higher elevations where any remaining wintry precipitation will taper off by sunset.
Tuesday will be unseasonable cool, but calm. Highs will only reach the upper 40s in and around the Charlotte area despite an abundance of sunshine.
Clouds will increase Tuesday evening as another system closes in on the area.
A First Alert has been issued for Wednesday as wintry precipitation and rain will sweep through the Carolinas. Freezing rain could impact the piedmont, mainly north of I-85, Wednesday morning before a changeover to all-out rain occurs by midday.
In the northern Foothills and Mountains, the situation will be a bit trickier and more treacherous as a wintry mix, featuring snow, sleet and freezing rain will impact area neighborhoods for through morning and into the early afternoon.
Wintry accumulations will be light; however, a small amount of freezing rain could create icy roadways, especially on bridges and overpasses.
Wednesday’s temperatures won’t manage to budge much. In fact, highs will only reach the upper 30s in Charlotte during the afternoon hours.
Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be mild, but quiet as temperatures gradually rebound – reaching the lower 50s under a good dose of sunshine. Another chance for rain is possible Sunday as another front marches through the area.
First Alert Meteorologist Jonathan Stacey
