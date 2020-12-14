First Alert for freezing rain on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cold air is moving into the Carolinas tonight and on Tuesday.
Highs tomorrow will only reach the upper 40s.
By Wednesday morning, the Charlotte area will be slightly above freezing. (Not warm, but 33-34 degrees)
The mountains will be just below freezing and the foothills will be right around 32 degrees. Small temperature variations make a huge difference when you’re talking about precipitation type.
When the precipitation arrives, it will bring air that is above freezing just above the earth’s surface.
That rules out snow everywhere outside of the mountains.
We will have the potential for freezing rain in the foothills and mountains and some snow or a bit of a mix for the higher elevations. Freezing rain is always the biggest concern as it is the most dangerous.
For now, accumulations seem to be light – but even a little ice goes a long way!
From Charlotte, to the south and east, we are mainly looking at just a chilly rain.
Most of the foothills will pick up a tenth of an inch or less.
There could be up to .25″ for the northern foothills and part of the mountains.
Bridges and overpasses will most likely see the impacts. Expect some icy patches. There could be a light accumulation on trees and elevated surfaces too. The freezing rain threat shouldn’t last past the morning hours when temperatures get safely back above freezing.
It will be chilly all day though. Highs only reach the upper 30s even in Charlotte.
Stay tuned to WBTV for the very latest.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.