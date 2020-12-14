FBI Charlotte looking for information about illegal drone activity

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - The Federal Bureau of Investigation is working to identify who has been illegally flying a drone near a flight path to Charlotte Douglas International Airport.
Between Oct. 30 and Dec. 8, there have been at least five reports by commercial airline pilots of a drone flying at least 4,000 feet in the air in the Fort Mill, S.C. area.
In 2018, The Federal Aviation Administration Reauthorization Act criminalized “Unsafe Operation of Unmanned Aircraft,” specifically, knowing or reckless interference or disruption of a manned aircraft, and the operation of unmanned aircraft in close proximity to airports.
The drone(s) did not come into direct contact with an airplane, or cause a pilot to make an evasive maneuver, but the actions are still illegal and extremely dangerous.
Anyone flying a drone illegally can face federal criminal charges, fined and jailed for up to life -- or both.
It is possible the drone operator(s) are not aware they are violating the law.
Anyone with knowledge of illegal drone flying, especially one or more in the Fort Mill area, is encouraged to contact the FBI at 704-672-6100.
For more information about drone laws, visit faa.gov/uas.
