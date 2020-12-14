D9 Brewing Kicks Off 12 Beers Of Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A local brewery is counting down the days to Christmas in a fun way, with the 12 Beers of Christmas. It’s a chance to try some really unique flavors. Carli Smith is the Charlotte-area Head Brewer for D9 Brewing Company and Megan Miller is the Marketing Director. They joined us on the show to talk about the creative way to celebrate Christmas and why they chose each flavor.
Megan asked what better way to celebrate the holidays early than with 12 Days of Christmas beer? She says Carli helped her create these flavors and every day a new flavor will be on tap, but once it’s gone, it’s gone. She says there really encouraging people to come out try these unique beers. Carli tells us they wanted to pull from traditional Christmas flavors.
Cheryl got a chance to taste Sugar Cookie Lager, White Chocolate Pretzel, Nuthouse, Lemon Chiffon. Keep watching to find out which one was her favorite.
The full list of beers for the 12 days include:
12/14 | Nuthouse
12/15 | Viking Fraoch Scottish Sour
12/16 | Lemon Chiffon
12/17 | Go, Ginger Go
12/18 | Mint Me under the Mistletoe
12/19 | Sugar Cookie Lager
12/20 | White Chocolate Pretzel
12/21 | Twisted Hero
12/22 | Regifted Fruitcake
12/23 | Grandma’s Christmas Toffee
12/24 | White Christmas
12/26 | Systema Cranberry & Sumac
