Cold temps and a First Alert for Wednesday morning!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Clear skies and dry conditions will persist from tonight into the day on Tuesday. This is our calm before the next storm.
Clear skies will allow temperatures to drop to the low 30s tonight. Even with the sun, highs on Tuesday will only reach the upper 40s.
The main event moves in on Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
Cold air will set up during the day on Tuesday and will be in place before a low-pressure system moves in.
When the precipitation arrives, we will have the potential for freezing rain in the foothills and mountains.
For now, accumulations seem to be light.
From Charlotte to the south and east, we are mainly looking at just a chilly rain.
Most of the foothills will pick up a tenth of an inch or less.
There could be up to .25″ for the northern foothills and part of the mountains.
Bridges and overpasses will most likely see the impacts. There could be a light accumulation on trees and elevated surfaces. The freezing rain threat shouldn’t last past the morning hours. It will be chilly all day though. Highs only reach the upper 30s even in Charlotte.
Thursday and Friday will be much better days. Highs will be in the upper 40s to low 50s but it will be dry again. We will remain in the low to mid-50s over the weekend. There’s just a slight chance for showers on Sunday.
Meteorologist Leigh Brock
