CMPD: Two arrested after armed robbery of a 14-year-old in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department have charged two teenagers for an armed robbery that took place around 6 p.m. Sunday on the 8300 block of Strawberry Point Drive.
According to officers, a 14-year-old was walking along the road when a vehicle stopped, and two suspects got out of it. After a brief conversation, one suspect pointed a gun at the teen and demanded their personal belongings.
About 10 minutes later, the investigation led officer to 7908 Cadmium Court, where they located the suspect vehicle. Officers then arrested Jashwin Wilson and a 17-year-old male and charged them with robbery with a dangerous weapon.
The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information can anonymously share it with with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.
