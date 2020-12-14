City of Concord takes to social media to urge residents to “be kind”

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord took to social media on Monday morning to urge residents to “be kind.”
“Over the past week, there has been a necessity to push COVID-related information out to you,” the post reads. “As always, we appreciate and consider the thoughts and opinions of our community. However, we have seen comments and conversations on our platforms that do not reflect this resilient community’s everyday strength and compassion.”
Last week city leaders urged residents to follow COVID-19 protocols after Concord and Cabarrus County saw a sharp rise in cases, and the Cabarrus County Schools Board of Education voted to return to Plan C remote learning.
Cabarrus County also went from Orange to Red in the North Carolina County Alert map indicating a Critical risk for community spread of COVID-19. The City released information that City Manager Lloyd Payne Jr., had test positive for COVID-19, but was asymptomatic and doing well.
The most recent update by the Cabarrus Health Alliance showed Cabarrus County with 8399 total positive cases, 6672 recovered cases, 111 deaths, and 1616 currently active cases. The county’s current positive test percentage is 13%.
In a post made last week, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said “Our state has continued to see an increase in positive cases over the past few weeks; with each case, families, business owners, and healthcare providers in this community face challenges never imagined. It is up to us to work together as a unified community to slow the spread of COVID-19. Not only will preventative actions help save the lives of our loved ones in regards to COVID, but they will allow our hospitals and medical staff to maintain capacity and resources to care for the healthcare needs of this community beyond this virus. We are Concord Strong and together will get through this challenging time.”
Critics made posts on the city’s social media pages claiming that “the City of Concord is on the fearmongering train.” Another post said “This is a cop out for the “elected” folk so we don’t blame them. Hog wash for sure, if elected folk can’t get it done, fired them and get ones that can. We need to stop electing “politicians” we need to elect persons who can get the job done.”
Several other posts included personal insults and name calling directed at individuals.
In the post made Monday by the city, leaders said “Please remember to be kind to each other. We are all navigating 2020 day by day. We can only come out on the other side better than ever if we stick to building each other up and commit to remaining the strong and beloved CONCORD STRONG community we are.”
