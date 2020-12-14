City of Concord takes to social media to urge residents to “be kind”

In a post made last week, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch said “Our state has continued to see an increase in positive cases over the past few weeks; with each case, families, business owners, and healthcare providers in this community face challenges never imagined. It is up to us to work together as a unified community to slow the spread of COVID-19. Not only will preventative actions help save the lives of our loved ones in regards to COVID, but they will allow our hospitals and medical staff to maintain capacity and resources to care for the healthcare needs of this community beyond this virus. We are Concord Strong and together will get through this challenging time.”