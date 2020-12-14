CIAA to cancel men’s, women’s basketball, volleyball seasons due to COVID-19 concerns

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The CIAA announced on Monday that three sports will cancel their seasons amid growing COVID-19 concerns.
The conference’s board of directors voted to cancel the upcoming men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball seasons.
The basketball season had originally been scheduled to start on January 9 and finish by late February with the popular CIAA Basketball Tournament. The basketball tournament has taken place in Charlotte for years but was set to be moved to Baltimore this year.
The volleyball season had initially been moved from the fall to the spring before officials decided to cancel the season.
“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to challenge the conference’s ability to see a clear path to move forward collectively. The impact to health and wellness, community concerns, as well as the economic ramifications are real,” said CIAA Commissioner Jacqie McWilliams. “I want to commend our Board of Directors for exemplifying courageous leadership in college sports to ensure the well-being of the CIAA as well as the health and safety of our student-athletes and communities.”
The conference said that in lieu of games being cancelled and no in-person events, the CIAA still plans to engage alumni, students, and fans during what is traditionally tournament week, in the last week of February, through a virtual experience.
The platform will feature a host of ancillary events – including several that have become cornerstones of tournament week such as CIAA Fan Fest and the CIAA Step Show.
