Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools updates COVID metrics as students return to remote learning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials announced the latest COVID-19 metrics within the district on Monday.
Across the district, between Dec. 5 and Dec. 11, 67 students and 78 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
That means new student cases have neither decreased nor increased and it was the same total as reported the previous week. However, the number of new staff cases has decreased.
Eleven of those staff members are non-school based staff, meaning administrators, bus drivers and other district positions, according to CMS Chief School Performance Officer Kathy Elling.
No clusters were reported at any of the schools.
CMS reports they have one school with 25 or more people in quarantine and 74 schools have two or more cases.
On Dec. 14, the CMS school board voted to move all K-12 students to remote learning due to the increasing spread of coronavirus in the county.
The Board decision means that students will be in full remote learning from Dec. 14 until Jan. 19. High school and middle school students who are scheduled to come to school for testing Dec. 14 through Dec. 18 will still be expected to do so.
Students with disabilities will continue to have equal access to remote instruction and in-person instruction consistent with their individualized education plans.
The decision also does not change instruction for pre-kindergarten students as Pre-K will continue to be offered in-person learning.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.