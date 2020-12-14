Burke County Schools moving to remote learning due to COVID-19

Burke County Schools will be moving to fully remote learning after the holiday break due to COVID-19. (Source: BCPS)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 14, 2020 at 9:00 PM EST - Updated December 14 at 9:00 PM

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Burke County Schools will be moving to fully remote learning after the holiday break due to COVID-19.

All schools will go to 100 percent remote learning after the holiday break until Jan. 25.

Officials say the district-wide move back to remote learning is because of increasing COVID-19 numbers and to put a buffer period between possible holiday gatherings and in-person learning.

The Burke County School Board made the decision Monday night.

This comes after three schools in the district announced a move to Plan C in one week, the first two being Icard and Hildebran elementary schools. The most recent was North Liberty School.

