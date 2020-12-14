Are the Carolina Panthers losing confidence in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After their 7th loss this season where the Carolina Panthers had the ball on their final drive with a chance to tie or win, but could not get the job done, you have to wonder is the team losing confidence in quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.
In the failed final drive of yesterday’s game against Denver, the team had a few head scratching plays with Teddy making a few mistakes.
For example, the 3rd and 8 play right before the two minute warning. Instead of letting the clock go down to the 2 minute warning and taking some time to think about the critical down, Teddy ran a play that resulted in an incompletion and set up 4th and 8.
“Teddy made a decision to run a play when we asked him not to,” said Panthers head coach Matt Rhule.
After yesterday’s game, Teddy stated he saw a chance to perhaps steal a few yards as the Broncos defenders were not in position.
“Watching the tape, I saw what he saw, but it shouldn’t happen that way,” said coach. “Teddy’s a great guy. He’s not going to ever be disrespectful and say no I’m not going to listen to those guys. In that area I think he thought he had more grace to get that done, but it’s not what we want to do.”
Then on 4th and 8, Teddy threw a one yard completion to Curtis Samuel. I repeat, he needed 8 yards.
Surely, that will make the team lose confidence in Teddy right?
Some fans in Keep Pounding Nation might be losing faith in Teddy but coach Rhule is not.
“I hate putting games like this on one guy because we could have gotten run out the building like we did against Tampa, down 15 but he (Bridgewater) brings us back,” said coach. Teddy is going to be measured by the end of game and it hasn’t worked out the way we wanted it this year, but a lot of other things have so I’m just going to continue to build around him and build with him.”
The Panthers will hit the practice field tomorrow to start preps for Saturday’s game at Green Bay.
