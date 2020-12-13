Two Fort Mill School District schools temporarily moving to virtual learning

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Fort Mill Elementary and Pleasant Knoll Middle schools are moving to virtual learning for all students Dec. 14-18.
According to the Fort Mill School District, Fort Mill Elementary School has seen a rise in positive cases of COVID-19. It is being transitioned to virtual learning to help slow the possible spread of the virus.
The district also said that Pleasant Knoll Middle School has a high number of staff under COVID-19 guidelines identified as close or household contacts and will now begin quarantine protocols. The school doesn’t have enough replacement staff for safe school operations.
“These decisions were made with the safety of our students, staff and community in mind. Each school has a plan for virtual learning and will be communicating details directly to students, parents and staff,” a representative from the district said in a press release.
Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.