Possible wintry Wednesday

Our longer-range models are differing on what they think will happen. One keeps things a little warmer than the other. Both seem to indicate that the Charlotte area and points south and east will just be looking at rain this time. A chilly rain – but rain all the same. There is a little more disagreement over the mountains and foothills. They both bring in the possibility of freezing rain – one of the worst types of weather. They differ on amounts. One would bring less than a tenth of an inch. The other could bring a quarter to a third of an inch. Let’s hope the first one wins.