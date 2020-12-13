Police investigate Charlotte’s third homicide in about 24 hours

Police investigate Charlotte’s third homicide in about 24 hours
Homicide Red Bud Circle (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff | December 13, 2020 at 8:26 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 9:16 PM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating Charlotte’s third homicide in a little more than 24 hours.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a person was pronounced dead in the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle in northwest Charlotte Sunday evening.

Medic says a person was shot.

[ Medic pronounced him dead a short time later. ]

This is Charlotte’s 113th homicide of 2020. At this point in 2019, there were 99 homicide investigations.

Police have not released any other details on this most recent investigation.

[ Male killed in shooting outside southwest Charlotte apartment complex ]

Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person died after being shot outside of a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.

Then, around midnight Sunday, police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car that was parked in a north Charlotte parking lot. Medic pronounced him dead a short time later.

Copyright 2020 WBTV. All rights reserved.