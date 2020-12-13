Police investigate Charlotte’s third homicide in about 24 hours

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating Charlotte’s third homicide in a little more than 24 hours.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say a person was pronounced dead in the 7100 block of Red Bud Circle in northwest Charlotte Sunday evening.
Medic says a person was shot.
This is Charlotte’s 113th homicide of 2020. At this point in 2019, there were 99 homicide investigations.
Police have not released any other details on this most recent investigation.
Just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday, a person died after being shot outside of a southwest Charlotte apartment complex.
Then, around midnight Sunday, police found a man with gunshot wounds in a car that was parked in a north Charlotte parking lot. Medic pronounced him dead a short time later.
