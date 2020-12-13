Mount Holly, Kings Mountain to honor local ‘hero’ killed in line of duty

By WBTV Web Staff | December 13, 2020 at 4:43 PM EST - Updated December 13 at 6:07 PM

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) - Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Herndon was shot and later died just two days before his birthday.

Herndon would have turned 26 years old on Sunday.

Instead, a hurt community, friends and family is mourning his death.

Herndon, who has been described to WBTV as a “hero” was on the minds of grieving community members Sunday evening in Mount Holly and Kings Mountain, his hometown.

Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon
Mount Holly Police Officer Tyler Avery Herndon (Source: Mounty Holly Police Department)

Two vigils are scheduled for Sunday night.

“We’ve lost a hero today,” a mourner said.

In Mount Holly, a “candlelight prayer vigil” will be held at 5:30 p.m. at the Municipal Complex, located at 400 E. Central Street in Mount Holly.

In Kings Mountain, where Herndon is from, a “candlelight prayer vigil” will be at Kings Mountain Amphitheater, located at 420 S. Railroad Avenue in Kings Mountain.

Officials say Herndon’s family will be at both vigils and will be escorted by police.

Herndon was shot and killed just after 3:30 a.m. Friday when he responded to a breaking and entering call.

The suspect and officers exchanged gunfire. Herndon was struck and later died at the hospital.

Funeral plans have been set for Officer Herndon. He will be laid to rest at 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Dec. 15 at First Baptist Church in his hometown of Kings Mountain. A public viewing will be at the church from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The accused shooter, 24-year-old Joshua Tyler Funk, has been charged with murder. He will make his first court appearance on Tuesday.

