Mild Sunday - then two First Alerts for the week ahead

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - If you like mild temperatures, today is the day to get outside. It would be a good time to take care of those things you wanted to wrap up before winter. Highs today will reach the upper 60s. Rain chances will be quite low.
Rain will move in late tonight and last into the first half of Monday. That’s when the First Alert has been issued. Temperatures should remain above freezing so winter weather won’t be an issue as much as heavy rain will. The highest elevations are the only ones who could see a little winter precipitation. Elsewhere, expect pockets of heavy rain to be in place just in time for the morning commute. Highs will reach the upper 50s. The rain should move out for the second half of the day.
Tuesday will be dry but cool. Highs only reach the upper 40s after we start the day close to freezing.
Wednesday is when we have our next First Alert. Another system will move into a cooler air mass. This time, the precipitation should be lighter but with cooler temps, there is a chance for a winter mix for the mountains and foothills. It will be a chilly rain everywhere else. Highs only reach the low 40s.
The rest of the week will be cool but dry. Highs will be in the upper 40s and lows will be around freezing.
Enjoy your Sunday!
- Meteorologist Leigh Brock
