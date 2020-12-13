Mild Sunday - then two First Alerts for the week ahead

Rain will move in late tonight and last into the first half of Monday. That’s when the First Alert has been issued. Temperatures should remain above freezing so winter weather won’t be an issue as much as heavy rain will. The highest elevations are the only ones who could see a little winter precipitation. Elsewhere, expect pockets of heavy rain to be in place just in time for the morning commute. Highs will reach the upper 50s. The rain should move out for the second half of the day.