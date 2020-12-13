Man killed, found with gunshot wounds in car parked in University City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Mecklenburg Police are investigating a homicide in the University City area.
According to police, they were conducting a traffic stop around midnight at the intersection of Pavillion Boulevard and University City Boulevard. Officers heard gunshots and went to figure out where they came from.
Police say they found a man with gunshot wounds in a car that was parked in a parking lot on Caroway Drive. Medic pronounced the man dead a short time later.
Police say there are a few witnesses who are cooperating with the homicide investigation, but if anyone has information on what happened, you are asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 704-334-1600.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
